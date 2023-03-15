ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The son of the Attala County woman who drowned in Louisiana this weekend has been released for the hospital.

According to Breezy News, the nine-year-old boy was rescued from a rough surf at Long Beach in Louisiana on Sunday, March 12. He was release from the hospital as of Tuesday, March 14.

His mother, Samantha Alexander, and her seven and eight-year-old daughters drowned as a result of the rough surf, according to authorities.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said his investigators have not been able to talk to the boy, and they’re not sure how the victims wound up in the water.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy reports.