JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25.

The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region.

JSU’s Director of Bands Roderick Little, Ph.D. said his decision to bring back the Battle of the Bands after the pandemic would help fuel the renaissance happening in Jackson.

“With the recent uptick in the excitement surrounding Jackson State, I want to bring back the entertainment value to band programs as well,” Little explained. “The relevance behind showcasing the talents of high school groups, which does not happen quite often, is a great opportunity to display their talents.”

Music lovers will be able to enjoy field and stand performances from the following bands:

Central High School – Memphis, Tennessee

Cleveland Central High School- Cleveland, Mississippi

Jim Hill High School – Jackson, Mississippi

Jonesboro High School – Jonesboro, Georgia

Lake Charles College Prep – Lake Charles, Louisiana

McKinley High School – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Murrah High School – Jackson, Mississippi

New Manchester High School – Douglasville, Georgia

Northwestern Miami High School – Miami, Florida

Skyline High School – Dallas, Texas

Westover High School – Albany, Georgia

Whitehaven, High School – Memphis, Tennessee

Gates open at 1:00 p.m., and the event starts at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available online for $25 and $35 at the gate.