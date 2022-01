JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you have what it takes to be in the Sonic Boom of the South? Jackson State’s marching band will host in-person auditions Wednesday, January 26.

The audition is for seniors in the Jackson Public School District. The tryouts will be at Forest Hill High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, students can contact Dr. Ramon Jackson, the assistant band director at Ramon.L.Jackson@jsums.edu.