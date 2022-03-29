BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Raising Cane’s in Byram will open on Tuesday, April 5. The restaurant will be located at 7395 S. Siwell Road.

To celebrate the opening, Byram Mayor Richard White will join the local Chamber in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:00 a.m. Jackson State University’s Marching Band, the Sonic Boom, will also be onsite from 8L99 a.m. to noon.

“Caniacs” will want to join in on the fun because Cane’s will also be accepting entries from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for its “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year. Winners will be notified the following day if selected. The first 100 dine-in Customers who purchase a Combo will also receive a free commemorative Cane’s t-shirt and Box Combo card to use at a later visit.