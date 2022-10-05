LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University’s Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite will soon take the stage at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando for the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week ever. HBCU Week is set for October 7 – 9, 2022.

The marching band is among four other HBCU bands — Bethune Cookman, North Carolina A&T, Delaware State, and Winston-Salem State — invited to participate in the Battle of the Bands on Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Magic Kingdom Park, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Tickets for the Battle of the Bands are $25 and can be purchased at HBCUWeek.org.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m so happy that our students get to experience such a wonderful moment,” said Dr. Everson Martin, director of bands. “I’ve never been myself, so I feel like this is a dream come true. And to experience this with my students and represent Alcorn State University on such a grand stage is special.”

In addition to the Battle of the Bands competition, the three-day event will include a college fair and a live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take.”

Disney anticipates over 5,000 high school students to attend the college fair, which will host recruiters from 50 HBCUs. Alcorn’s Office of Admissions will attend the fair set for Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. – 3p.m. and offer on-site admissions to the institution.