JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army’s SOUPer Bowl event will be a drive-thru event on Sunday, February 13.

Organizers announced the change on Monday, January 24 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The SOUPer Bowl will take place at the Salvation Army’s Worship Center on Beasley Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

