South Frontage Road extension connected, open to traffic in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The east and west sections of South Frontage Road are connected and open to traffic in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported the bridge opened at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14 after more than 20 years in the making.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the bridge was named after Margaret Gilmer who lobbied for the bridge’s completion. He added that the bridge will allow for more retail and restaurants in the East Clay Street area.

According to the newspaper, the bridge’s planning began in April 2015 when Legislature approved $4 million for the project.