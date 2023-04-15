JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite the rain, people gathered for a good time at the fifth annual South Jackson Parade and Festival at Cardozo Middle School.

It kicked off with a 5K race and Kids’ Fun Run. Local businesses and traveling health clinic were there to bring resources directly to the community. The festival is all about promoting pride within the South Jackson community.

“The importance of this event is that it brings community together. It shows the community that they have people who support them and support the things they care about. Vendors all over this place selling things to community members after meeting, first coming out, cooking, smiling, laughing and loving on each other. That’s what we need in our communities,” said Ty Pinkins, a member of the community.

Even though Jackson is dealing with many issues, people say the festival is just what the community needed.