JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods (ASJN) announced there will be extra garbage cans and bags for patrons to dispose of trash accumulated during the South Jackson Parade and Festival on Saturday, April 15.

Waste bins will be available at the festival’s end point at Cardozo Middle School. Patrons are asked to avoid throwing out trash on the parade route and at nearby businesses.

The day will kick off with a 5K race and kids’ fun run at 7:00 a.m. The parade and festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be performances from all Jackson Public Schools high school bands and some middle and elementary schools.

The parade route starts at Save-A-Lot store’s McDowell Road location between Sunset Drive and Highway 18 West and proceeds to Cardozo Middle School.

“We’re trying to bring some positivity back to the community and get people involved in beautifying and taking pride in their community. I think this will prevent crime with our community working together to identify problems and nip them in the bud and solve them,” said ASJN President Ernest Ward.