South Jackson veterinarian office to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A veterinarian office in south Jackson is closing its doors after serving the community since 1985. Dr. Lee Coward’s experience goes back even further than that.

Coward graduated from Auburn University and started practicing veterinary medicine in the 1970s. He said back then, it was the dark ages.

“First 10 years of practice, I didn’t have x-rays,” he explained. “Now, I have state of the art digital x-rays.”

While technology in veterinary medicine has been building over the years, Coward has built plenty of trust with the community. They hate to hear he’s retiring. Shelia Vaughn brought her three-month-old puppy in for a check-up.

“I have two other pets, a German Shepherd and a Yorkie,” said Vaughn. “I’ve been bringing them for about two years and I trust him with all my pets.”

“It’s a family practice my wife and I started,” said Dr. Coward. “My daughter worked for me since she was five years old, and my people that work here are family and our clients are our family.”

“They would sit me at the desk, if my mom couldn’t be at the desk for any reason, and I would ring the bell if people came in, and I would sit there and chat them up until an adult could show up,” said Melanie Till, Dr. Coward’s daughter. “That was my job, and that’s essentially still my job.”

The office is located near the corner of Langley Street and Robinson Road.

“It’s really good people in south Jackson,” said Ronnie White, who works at Pineview. “He didn’t have to move through COVID, through it all. People of south Jackson have shown an outpouring of love to doc.”

“I’ve been working six days a week for more than 50 years ever since I’ve started, sometimes seven days a week, so yeah I’ve put in my time,” said Coward.

He said they will close at the end of the month. He plans to get back to wood-carving in his spare time.

His daughter, Melanie, is getting her insurance license, and Ronnie is looking for his next step.