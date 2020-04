JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) – An inmate who died On March 30, 2020 at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville has been identified as 58-year-old Joseph Phillip Knowles.

According to MDOC, Knowles was serving six years for possession of a controlled substance in George County. He was sentenced on July 23, 2018.

No foul play is suspected in Knowles’ death, according to the county coroner. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.