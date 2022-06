PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Pearson Road between Childre Road and W. Petros Road in Richland will be closing for several weeks.

The construction will start on Tuesday, July 5. Contractors will begin the installation of a bridge over the railroad tracks as part of the Pearl-Richland Intermodal project.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Leaders said the detour to and from Richland will be U.S. Highway 49.