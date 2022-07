PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Person Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 due to the Pearl-Richland Intermodal Project.

Contractors will be moving to the next phase of construction on the project between Childre and Industrial Road to West Petros Road.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Highway 49 will be used as the detour to and from Richland.