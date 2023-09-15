RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for several customers who receive their water from the South West Rankin Water Association.

On Thursday, September 14, officials said an eight-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision. This resulted in a loss of water pressure to 330 meters.

The boil water notice was issued for the following areas:

Hickory Ridge Rd.

Hunter Trail

White Oak Rd.

Whitetail Blvd.

Persimmon Cv.

Perry Smith Dr.

Whitetail Cv.

Deer Valley Cv.

St. Charles Ave.

Mullican Rd.

McCain Ln.

Cypress Ln.

Long Rd./Dr.

Florence-Byram Rd.

Lost-Lake Dr.

Heritage Way

Friendship Rd.

Central Ave.

Lloyd St.

Prentiss St.

Lynn St.

This notice is expected to expire on Thursday, September 21, 2023.