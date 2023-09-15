RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for several customers who receive their water from the South West Rankin Water Association.

On Thursday, September 14, officials said an eight-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision. This resulted in a loss of water pressure to 330 meters.

The boil water notice was issued for the following areas:

  • Hickory Ridge Rd.
  • Hunter Trail
  • White Oak Rd.
  • Whitetail Blvd.
  • Persimmon Cv.
  • Perry Smith Dr.
  • Whitetail Cv.
  • Deer Valley Cv.
  • St. Charles Ave.
  • Mullican Rd.
  • McCain Ln.
  • Cypress Ln.
  • Long Rd./Dr.
  • Florence-Byram Rd.
  • Lost-Lake Dr.
  • Heritage Way
  • Friendship Rd.
  • Central Ave.
  • Lloyd St.
  • Prentiss St.
  • Lynn St.

This notice is expected to expire on Thursday, September 21, 2023.