RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for several customers who receive their water from the South West Rankin Water Association.
On Thursday, September 14, officials said an eight-inch distribution main was struck by construction crews on White Oak Road in the Deer Valley subdivision. This resulted in a loss of water pressure to 330 meters.
The boil water notice was issued for the following areas:
- Hickory Ridge Rd.
- Hunter Trail
- White Oak Rd.
- Whitetail Blvd.
- Persimmon Cv.
- Perry Smith Dr.
- Whitetail Cv.
- Deer Valley Cv.
- St. Charles Ave.
- Mullican Rd.
- McCain Ln.
- Cypress Ln.
- Long Rd./Dr.
- Florence-Byram Rd.
- Lost-Lake Dr.
- Heritage Way
- Friendship Rd.
- Central Ave.
- Lloyd St.
- Prentiss St.
- Lynn St.
This notice is expected to expire on Thursday, September 21, 2023.