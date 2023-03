JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The southbound side of the Old Canton Road bridge will be closed temporarily in Jackson on Friday, March 24.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the closure will affect the roadway from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday. The bridge is closed right before Meadowbrook Road.

MDOT reported the closure is due to a bridge inspection. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route during the closure.