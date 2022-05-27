JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The secret Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) database of pastors accused of sexual abuse has been made public.

The 205 page report kept by the SBC cataloged pastors from across the country who have been arrested or pled guilty to sex abuse charges. WJTV 12 News found more than a dozen individuals listed in the database who have worked in Mississippi.

The beginning of the database reads, “The information is largely pulled from news articles compiled from 2007 until 2022. It is incomplete. It has not been proofed. It has not been adequately researched. It is not Southern Baptist specific.”

This cover statement is widely acknowledged to be included if there are updates in ongoing investigations or if more accusations are made against pastors.

“I highly doubt that the alleged names on this list have just one victim,” said Mike McDonnell, Communications Manager at Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

While the release of this database is a key step in the process, McDonnell is quick to remind that the real progress will be made in the courts.

“I think the most important call that we are asking for here is the involvement of the attorney general in the state,” said McDonnell.

According to McDonnell, there is much more work to be done until clear answers can be given.

To report an allegation of abuse, call the SBC abuse hotline at 202-864-5578.