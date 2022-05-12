JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) celebrated the reopening of its office in Jackson.

Some of the services that will be offered include training and development.

Leaders hope they can take what they learn in Mississippi and relay the message to lawmakers in Washington. The SPLC will focus on tackling issues in Mississippi such as discrimination and inequality.

The SPLC will partner with institutions of higher learning, community leaders and organizations that reach across the state’s 82 counties.