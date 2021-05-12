Southwest Airlines, improvements coming to Jackson’s airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In less than a month, Southwest Airlines will return to Jackson’s Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

The airline will bring non-stop flights to Atlanta, Baltimore, Washington and Houston. However, those aren’t the only changes coming to Jackson’s airport soon.

To prepare for Southwest’s return, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is in the process of making several improvements to the airport. One of the major projects is taking place on the west concourse.

Leaders said travelers will see a totally different airport when everything is completed.

“We’ve also engaged in the total renovation of the security screening checkpoint on the west end and allow up to 450 passengers to be screened an hour. You’re going to see a totally different airport and this is a space that was previously occupied by a pre-security restaurant space,” said Paul Brown, CEO of the JMAA.

Southwest starts flying out of Jackson on June 6.