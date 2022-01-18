Southwest MS Mental Health Complex to hold hiring event in January

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Southwest MS Mental Health Complex announced they will host a grand hiring event on January 21, 2022.

The complex is hiring for all of their nine counties, including Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties

The following positions are available:

Adult and Youth Therapists

Nurse Practitioners

Registered Nurses

Peer Support Specialists

Community Support Specialists

Program Specialist/Drivers

Applicants are asked to visit their local Southwest MS Mental Health Complex office to apply in person on Friday, January 21. If anyone is not able to attend but would like to apply, send resumes to aclearpath@swmmhc.org.

To see the addresses of the locations click here.