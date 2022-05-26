JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A space exploration exhibit is set to open at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) on Saturday, May 28.
“SPACE: A Journey to Our Future” is a collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Science Teachers Association.
Guests will have the chance to do the following:
- Touch a piece of the Moon and Mars
- Ride a self-powered centrifuge
- Tour a full-scale lunar habitat and work station
- Get an up-close view of spacecraft and technology
- Interactively plan a trip to Mars
“This exhibit could be the spark that lights the imagination of a future astronaut or a scientist in the space program,” said NASA Astronaut Gene Cernan.
Admission to the exhibit is included with a MMNS Foundation Membership. It’s also included in the museum fee of $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-18 or $7 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. The exhibit will be oepn through December 31, 2022. Click here for more information.