JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A space exploration exhibit is set to open at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) on Saturday, May 28.

“SPACE: A Journey to Our Future” is a collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Science Teachers Association.

Guests will have the chance to do the following:

Touch a piece of the Moon and Mars

Ride a self-powered centrifuge

Tour a full-scale lunar habitat and work station

Get an up-close view of spacecraft and technology

Interactively plan a trip to Mars

“This exhibit could be the spark that lights the imagination of a future astronaut or a scientist in the space program,” said NASA Astronaut Gene Cernan.

Admission to the exhibit is included with a MMNS Foundation Membership. It’s also included in the museum fee of $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-18 or $7 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. The exhibit will be oepn through December 31, 2022. Click here for more information.