JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A spare transformer was stolen from WJTV 12 News in Jackson early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video showed two men, who were in an old school bus, loading the spare transformer onto a trailer. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m.

The 4,000 pound transformer is worth about $15,000. Jackson police were notified about the theft.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Jackson police at (601) 960-1234.