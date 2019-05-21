Speaker Philip Gunn calls for Representative Doug McLeod to step down if abuse allegations are true

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rep. Doug McLeod (R) George and Stone Counties

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is calling on one of his members to resign if a domestic violence charge against him is true.

Rep. Doug McLeod is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence. According to an incident report from the George County Sheriff's Department, McLeod was drunk and hit his wife in the face after demanding sex.

Gunn issued the following comment concerning Rep. Doug McLeod.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation if, in fact, these allegations are true,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”

Earlier today Governor Phil Bryant responded to the allegations.

"Governor Bryant believes that acts of abuse of any kind are reprehensible. He trusts local authorities to look into and thoroughly investigate this matter."

In a statement included in the incident report, McLeod was allegedly upset because his wife was not taking off her clothes fast enough. He hit her in the face and then threatened to kill his wife's dog.

Governor Phil Bryant responded to allegations of domestic violence involving Representative Doug McLeod.

His staff issued a brief statement.

McLeod (R) represents George and Stone Counties. According to the Associated Press, the second-term representative was arrested over the weekend and booked at the George County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

He was released on Monday on a $1,000 "signature bond" which means he did not have to post the money in order to be released.

Details about what led to the arrest weren’t immediately available, and the docket doesn’t show whether McLeod has an attorney.

He owns a tire company and is married to the former Michelle Fontanelle.

WJTV 12 also reached out to Speaker Phillip Gunn.

