JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New leadership is on the horizon for the FBI in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jermicha Fomby, the current special agent in charge of the Jackson field office, is set to retire at the end of December 2023. He has spent more than 20 years in public service.

Fomby said he’s confident in the successes of his office. Although there’s more work to be done, he said the continuation of community initiatives will help investigations.

Fomby believes in community outreach and said he’s excited for the road ahead.

“The things that we wanted to focus on coming here to Mississippi were to be outward facing. I really want to have a lot more active engagement with the people of Mississippi. I wanted Mississippi to feel like they knew the FBI, that their FBI was their neighbor, but also someone that they could trust. It’s either restoring trust in some situations or maintaining trust in others has been paramount for us. It’s important for me. It’s imperative for the leaders of our organization, and I hope that the people of Mississippi have the confidence and knowing that you can continue having that as something that you can count on in the days going forward,” Fomby said.

His last day in the role will be on December 30, 2023.