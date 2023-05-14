BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hindu Society of Mississippi held a special celebration that only happens every 12 years.

The ceremony was scheduled to happened in 2022, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony takes place over five days. On the fifth day, the temple, which is located in Rankin County, is sprinkled with cleansing water.

Priests, who traveled from India, blessed the temple from the inside out in order to restore the natural, positive energy flow.

The celebration also marked the first day of the reopening of the temple to the general public. The temple was closed for eight months due to renovations.