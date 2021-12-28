Special judge appointed for Jackson pastor’s case against two council members

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Supreme Court received the Hinds County Circuit Court’s request to appoint a special judge in the matter of Pickett v. Banks.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed retired Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard of Hazlehurst as a special judge to preside over the case in Hinds Circuit Court.

In October, Pastor Dwayne Pickett filed a lawsuit against Councilman Aaron Banks (Ward 6) and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay (Ward 7) over a garbage contract dispute. He accused them of bribery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories