Special judge appointed for Jackson pastor’s case against two council members

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Supreme Court received the Hinds County Circuit Court’s request to appoint a special judge in the matter of Pickett v. Banks.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed retired Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard of Hazlehurst as a special judge to preside over the case in Hinds Circuit Court.

In October, Pastor Dwayne Pickett filed a lawsuit against Councilman Aaron Banks (Ward 6) and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay (Ward 7) over a garbage contract dispute. He accused them of bribery.