Special needs program gets donation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - A special needs summer camp received a donation that put a big smile on all the students' faces.

Cindy Pennington Director of Arts South Eats MS says, "These individuals need the same opportunities that typical peers have. They get to swim they go bowling, and we want them involved in things that are going on in the community, but we want our community to be aware of how individuals with disabilities have so much to offer."

The camp has non-stop activities for the students.

None of it would be possible without the help of volunteers and community support.

"We have a full week of very enriched activities we have a lot of volunteers in here for them. We have a lot of USM nursing students. And by having the volunteers in the community is such a part that gives us more one on one to where every student can be successful."

While a small registration fee is required for each special needs student to attend camp, it still only covers a small portion of their camp adventure.

"It's a pretty big expense for us so when you get donations even though it might seem small it's huge to us and you can hear with all the background it's huge to them too."

The camp will continue to go on throughout the summer.

