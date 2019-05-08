Special Olympic Torch Run Through Mississippi

From Special Olympics Mississippi:

Law Enforcement officers across central Mississippi will took the Flame of Hope through 7 cities as its journey to Keesler Air Force base and the 2019 Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games continues Wednesday, May 8th. The Games kick off Friday, May 10th. This will mark the 33rd consecutive years that the base has opened its doors to Mississippi’s Special Olympic athletes. The run will pause in Jackson for a ceremony on the Capitol steps to honor all law enforcement officials who have taken and will take part in this year’s run. The shirts the officers will run in were designed by Grover Fairley, a Special Olympics Mississippi athlete from Hattiesburg, MS.

Special Olympics Mississippi serves over 6000 Mississippians with intellectual disabilities with 16 multicounty areas across the state. These areas hold local games where their athletes qualify for the chance to compete at the state games. Athletes will compete in 18 sports ranging from swimming to powerlifting. Special Olympics Mississippi will also be offering free hearing, vision and dental screenings to athletes attending the games as part of the “Healthy Athletes” initiative.

The cities the flame will pass through are below.

8am- (Vicksburg)

8am- Rankin County

8:30am- Ridgeland

10:00am- Clinton

10:00am-Jackson – Ceremony to follow on steps of Capitol

10:30am- Pearl

1pm- Boswell Center, McGee