JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi athletes will compete for gold in five sports for the Special Olympics Mississippi Fall Games.

The competition will be held at Camp Shelby on Friday. The base has hosted these games for over 30 years.

“Special Olympics Mississippi began in the pine belt.” said Monica Daniels, Executive Director of Special Olympics Mississippi. “We can’t think of a better location for these games. We can’t wait to kick it off.”

Click here for more information.