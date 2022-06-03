JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For a week, Mississippi’s largest delegation of 173 members will be in Orlando, Florida, for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. They will compete for national titles, and their goal is to bring home the trophy.

The Special Olympics USA Games are held every four years. Representing Mississippi are 126 athletes, 45 coaches and staff.

“Only those athletes getting on these three buses that had the best score that they’re competing in will be doing their best at that sport in Orlando, Florida,” said President/CEO of Special Olympics Mississippi, Monica Daniels.

Bowling Coach Charles Cothern, of Natchez, said he is excited to compete on a national level with the best bowlers in the state.

“I’m elated. It’s just a blessing and a privilege. It’s just a golden opportunity that I’m going to take advantage of. Today is my birthday, and this is my birthday present,” said Cothern.

When you have athletes, you also have the support of parents.

“He’s running the four by one, long jump, and he’s doing the 100M, and he’s excited. He couldn’t sleep last night. I couldn’t sleep neither, so we’re just ready to go to represent from Desoto County,” said Hosea Tate.

The Special Olympics Game will begin on Sunday, June 5 and run through Sunday, June 12.