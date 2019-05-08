Special Olympics Torch Run Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics of Mississippi kicked off Wednesday morning.

In Downtown Jackson, officers from across the state, ran the route while passing the torch.

The run helps raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Mississippi.

Special Olympian Erin Showah says, "It helps to show everyone the reflection of what the flame of hope really is. the spreading of the love to friends around the world that help participate in bowling too."

The run will end at the Keesler Air Force Base.

The games will kick off on Friday.

