Spillway closure advisory in Madison County

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 08:01 AM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 09:59 AM CST

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -  

Update: PRVWSD issued out a closure along the river.. Madison County side of the Spillway Recreation will be closed for at least a week.

Rising water causes a closure here at the Spillway Recreation Area.

The Pearl River Valley water Supply District says water overflow in the area is expected to exceed 25,000 cubic feet per second.

PRVWSD says when levels gets over 25,000 cfa water gets over the parking lot and access roads. They expect the area to stay closed until at least next week. 

The water at the spillway is expected to rise to about 30,000 cfs.

 

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District closed access to the Northwest side of the Spillway Recreation Area in Madison County.

Officials said the outflow is expected to exceed 25,000 cubic feet per second. The water could flood the access road and parking lot.

The closure is expected to last until early next week.

