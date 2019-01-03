Spillway closure advisory in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -

Update: PRVWSD issued out a closure along the river.. Madison County side of the Spillway Recreation will be closed for at least a week.

Rising water causes a closure here at the Spillway Recreation Area.

The Pearl River Valley water Supply District says water overflow in the area is expected to exceed 25,000 cubic feet per second.

PRVWSD says when levels gets over 25,000 cfa water gets over the parking lot and access roads. They expect the area to stay closed until at least next week.

The water at the spillway is expected to rise to about 30,000 cfs.

