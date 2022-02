RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced there will be a lane closure on Spillway Road.

The closure will be March 1-3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

PRVWSD crews will close the outside eastbound lane on Spillway Road for repair work on the backside of the dam.