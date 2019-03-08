Local News

Spillway Road Wideneing Project to Begin

Groundbreaking March 8

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -   The Rankin County Board of Supervisors along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation are holding a groundbreaking event Friday (3/8/19) morning. 
Construction will soon begin on the Spillway Road and Northshore Parkway widening project. The groundbreaking will be held, in the median, at the intersection of Northshore Parkway and Lakeshore Drive.
The ground breaking starts at 10:00 a.m.

 

