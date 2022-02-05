MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County neighbors voiced their concerns about split voting precincts during a public hearing held by the Madison County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 25.

The Northside Sun reported the board heard neighbors’ concerns as district lines are redrawn. Split voting precincts are used to allow two different districts to vote at the same location with two separate ballots.

Phil Buffington, on behalf of the Madison County Business League, said he’s concerned about voter confusion. Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray responded that there have been instances when voters received the wrong ballots.

District 1 neighbor Arlette Thompson said she’s concerned about long lines and voter difficulty finding the locations. Madison County Republican Party Chairman Renee Lambert added that unused ballots cost the county money, as well. She explained that the county spends money on ballots, and sometimes few are used.

Board President Paul Griffin said his goal is to avoid confusion and make voting easy. He added that more precinct locations will likely be added.