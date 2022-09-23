JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A museum walking trail and an outdoor pavilion will soon open at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education and Tourism Complex (LBC) in Jackson.

Spotter’s Adventure Trail will connect Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS), the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM), and the LeFleur’s Bluff Playground.

The 8-foot-wide trail features a fun and interactive outdoor experience with Spotter the Otter and friends, designed and illustrated by MCM’s Senior Graphic Designer, Lori Nesbit.

“We are excited for the completion of another phase at the LeFleur’s Bluff Education & Tourism Complex. The adventure trail and outdoor amphitheater will connect visitors to fun outdoor recreational experiences. We are proud of the progress at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park; the playground was awarded by the Jackson Free Press as the 2022 Best New Addition to Jackson,” said MDWFP Acting Executive Director Lynn Posey.

The Den, located west of the playground, include stables and seating for up to 50 students. Both museums will use the facility for field trips, events, and programs, including the award-winning Mississippi Science Festival and Park After Dark.

The grand opening of Spotter’s Adventure Trail and The Den will be on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at LBC. Live animal encounters will be hosted at The Den at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The LeFleur’s Bluff Complex is open seven days a week (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.). Parking is available in the park and at both museums.

Admission to the park is free and open to the public.