Spreading joy through singing amid COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman in Belhaven is going around spreading joy by serenading her neighbors during coronavirus outbreak.

Christina Spann said, “I just started singing. That’s what I’ve always done.”

It started after she took a walk with her boyfriend. Spann said she just started singing. When she got home, she immediately apologized to her neighbor.

“They commented, ‘No we heard you. People at Baptist heard you, just getting off of their shift. We really appreciate you, please keep singing. Don’t stop. We really need this right now.'”

Spann said she wants to keep a smile on everyone’s faces by singing through the hard times.

“Everyone is searching for some type of joy, and God put me on earth to make people smile. And I’m just so glad that I get to do that and that’s just been so rewarding to me.”

