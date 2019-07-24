Spree of car burglaries hits north Jackson

Officers from Precinct 4 in north Jackson are dealing with a string of car burglaries between Beasley Road and County Line.

The rash of crime has been going on for several days. Investigators managed to catch a video of one of the suspects.

People in the community say they are growing tired of what seems like a never-ending situation.

Authorities remind folks to watch their surroundings, make sure to lock your doors and don’t keep any items in plain view.

If you notice anything unusual or have a tip, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.