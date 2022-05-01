PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public Works Department will host a Spring Clean-Up from Saturday, May 7 to Saturday, May 21.

Neighbors can leave separated tree limbs and leaves for pickup on the curb. Pearl residents, with a ID, will be able to dispose of furniture, appliances and other large items for free at the city compacter at 201 Landfill Road.

Chemicals, paint, tires and other hazardous materials will not be allowed. The compacter will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Commercial rates will still apply for contractors and rental property owners. Call (601)-932-3520 for questions.