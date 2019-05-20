Spring Fest at medical mall celebrates local economy Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Jackson Medical Mall is all about local businesses.

That's what you'll find featured at the 2nd Annual Spring Market Festival underway in the capital city;

The event is at the Jackson Medical Mall. It includes locally made products from dozens of vendors and free health screenings. Fallon Brewster says the event spotlights the culture and talent the area has to offer.

"Jackson is a growing hub for the arts. We've had several organizations receive grants in creative placemaking. Because art tends to make the community brighter. It makes it more inviting. Jackson is full of light, culture music. We want to be known for exactly who we are."

This year's event is in conjunction with the National Art Place Summit. The summit lasts all week. Last year, the organization donated three million dollars to the medical mall to invest in Jackson's creative economy. The festival lasts until 3 p.m.