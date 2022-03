JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Natures Earth will present their first Spring Marketplace event at the Ecoshed of Jackson on Saturday, April 9.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about eco-friendly products and test out products presented by local crafters and boutiques.

Local food trucks will be on site to purchase. To register for this event, click here.