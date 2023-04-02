BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hindu Temple Society of Mississippi kicked off the spring season Saturday with a special cultural celebration in Brandon.

The Festival of Colors if a symbolic tradition in Hindu and Indian cultures.

“Holi is the celebration of spring. The winter is coming to an end, and we celebrate with colors.”

The Hindu Temple Society of Mississippi returned with their Holi celebration for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They throw colors around. They have really good Indian food here and the community comes together and it’s just a very wonderful time,” said Hindu Temple Society Chief Priest Daughter Asree Vveedell.

Festivalgoers are covered from head to toe in bright colors, each having a different significance in Hindu culture. The overall theme is joy, happiness and diversity.

“Holi is not very different from the way we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around the same time. You don’t have to be Irish to go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and you don’t have to be an Indian to come celebrate Holi with us,” said Abhi Chatteree.

Holi also symbolizes a triumph over evil and darkness.

“It is very significant to the Hindu religion. It’s the good over evil, so the good conquers evil,” said Gyl Yerra.

The Festival of Flowers features a wide variety of Indian foods, dances and music, celebrating the beauty of the Hindu culture.

“We want people to just have awareness on how to interact with people with other cultures. Even though we’re a minority group here, we feel very loved.”

The temple will be celebrating the reopening of the main temple, an event that happens every 12 years on May 10 through 14.