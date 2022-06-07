JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 college preparatory and STEM Academy provides a variety of educational opportunities including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, health, cultural arts, and more.

“They don’t make you feel like your going to school. It’s like you get to experience the different parts of school but in more depth way. It definitely helps academically because you know, most students forget that information over the summer, so I feel like this helps us retain that information,” explained Charity Rankin, SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy student.

The summer camp is free to all kids who want to participate. The SR1 camp provides students with activities they may not get to experience in the classroom during the school year. SR1 also operates year round in addition to summer camps as well.

“Amazing would be an understatement. I would just like to encourage all parents that believe that there are no fun activities or worth while activities that are available in the Metro-Jackson area to please contact SR1 and give your students some opportunities to learn something outside of their regular normal traditional classroom settings,” said Shelia Gilliam, Educational Consultant for SR1.

The summer camp will be held during a five-week period starting June 7 through July 14. They will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The goal for all students is to gain college preparatory skills and to achieve access and success for college. Students K-12 from multiple school districts will be in attendance.