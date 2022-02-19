RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The obesity rates for children in Mississippi led nonprofit SR1 to educate children on healthy lifestyles.

SR1 is focused on eliminating disparities in health education and technology. The nonprofit gathered students to take part in a nutrition class.

Students were also afforded the opportunity to participate in a cooking demonstration while learning about food intake.

“We can start our students early with healthy eating choices. We also provide physical activity opportunities for students and families so they will develop lifelong healthy eating habits,” said Chief Operating Officer Dorlisa Hutton.

SR1 provides services for children year-round for free.