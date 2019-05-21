Local News

St. Dominic President Claude Harbarger announces retirement

Announcement comes as hospital ownership transitions

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:19 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - After 32 years of service, President of St. Dominic Health Services, Claude Harbarger is stepping down.

The veteran administrator's retirement goes into effect on June 30th.

According to St. Dominic, the announcement comes as the hospital transitions ownership to the Franciscan Calais Ministries and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) on July 1, 2019. 

St. Dominic Hospital President Lester Diamond will take over Harbarger's role as the new President of St. Dominic Health Services. Diamond has served in a number of leadership roles with the company and worked closely with Harbarger over the years.

