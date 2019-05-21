St. Dominic President Claude Harbarger announces retirement

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy St. Dominic Health Services Claude Harbarger

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - After 32 years of service, President of St. Dominic Health Services, Claude Harbarger is stepping down.

The veteran administrator's retirement goes into effect on June 30th.

According to St. Dominic, the announcement comes as the hospital transitions ownership to the Franciscan Calais Ministries and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) on July 1, 2019.

St. Dominic Hospital President Lester Diamond will take over Harbarger's role as the new President of St. Dominic Health Services. Diamond has served in a number of leadership roles with the company and worked closely with Harbarger over the years.