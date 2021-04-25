St. Joe seniors to receive scholarships from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women

MADISON, Miss. (Friday, April 23, 2021) – St. Joe seniors Clinecia White, Trinity Johnson, and Kalyn O’Quinn will receive a $1,000 scholarship each from the Central Mississippi chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Seniors were recognized on Saturday in a virtual program – the “NCBW Central Mississippi 2021 Scholarship & Awards Program.”

St. Joseph Catholic School, founded in 1870 by the Sisters of Mercy, is celebrating more than 150 years of faith formation and educational excellence. The school offers seventh- through 12th-grade students, a rigorous college-prep curriculum grounded in the teachings of the Catholic Church.

St. Joe, 308 New Mannsdale Road in Madison just west of the Interstate 55-Mississippi 463 Exit, is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the accrediting arm of Cognia.