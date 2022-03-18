JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17.

“It’s the district at Eastover’s first ever ‘Irish at Eastover 5K run.’ While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music.”

Runners took off as soon as the clock struck six on Thursday, March 17. Runners said they were excited to be a part of this St. Patrick’s Day event.

“We love to support Mississippi race timing. Any time they have an event, we come out for it.”

“Would you come back to this race again next year?”

“Absolutely.”

Nearly 400 runners signed up– a turnout much larger than expected by organizers.

“Our original goal was about 200 people, and we’re close to 400 now. We’ve always wanted to do a St. Patrick’s Day race and this year with St. Patrick’s day falling on a Thursday and the district being such a great venue, it was like the perfect combination,” said Fleet Feet manager Ben McDonald.

While hundreds participated in the race– more people came out to enjoy some family friendly fun.

“We just wanted to come enjoy some good music, get some good drinks and let our buddy Remi run around.”

“Just to get the kids out of the house, have a good drink, enjoy the music and enjoy the weather.”

“A couple buddies told us about it, and we were just looking forward to coming out. It’s St. Paddy’s Day and this was a cool place to come.” “Come relax after work.”

Proceeds from the run will be donated to Children’s of Mississippi– which participants said was even more of a reason to support the event.

“I love that it benefits the children’s hospital because I work at UMMC and I used to work in the ICU so that’s a big part of my heart.”

“I’m a mom of four, so any time we can support something local that helps our kids, it’s great.”

There was also there was also a “leprechaun lap” fun run for kids and a costume contest. organizers say they’re not only planning to make this an annual race, but they’re also planning another run this fall.