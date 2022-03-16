JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local pub owner said after two years with COVID-19 restrictions, he is excited to be back in business and is ready to start St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Fenian’s Irish Pub general manager Ryan Cassell said he expects a big crowd for St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Jackson.

For the last two years, celebrations have been scaled back due to COVID-19. While food and beverage industry was significantly hit during the height of the pandemic, a sense of normalcy is expected this weekend.