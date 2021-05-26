Stacy Liddell murder trial continues into day two

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day two of the murder trial of Stacy Liddell. He has been accused of killing a 14-year-old boy outside of his home in 2019.

Jurors heard the full police interview with Liddell that was conducted in April 2019 after the death of Roderick Johnson Jr. on Easter Sunday of that year.

Surveillance video from that night was shown in court on Tuesday. The video appears to show a bike being stolen from Liddell’s front yard. He was seen coming out of his house with a weapon in his hand. Shortly after, Johnson was found dead around the corner from Liddell’s home. The teen had been shot in the back.

On Wednesday, the court heard from Sergeant Kevin Nash who was a detective with the Jackson Police Department at the time. He conducted the initial interview where Liddell stated he came out of the house with a bat, not a gun.

Nash said Liddell told him in the 2019 interview, “He hates someone got killed. He hates someone got hurt.”

Liddell’s attorneys claim self-defense in the case, saying he was protecting his property at the time of the shooting. The state is arguing Liddell committed murder.