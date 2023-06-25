JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Stand Up Jackson Rally was held on Friday, focusing on free housing, health care and House Bill 1020.

The Human Rights Policy Officers Organization Rally was held on the courtyard steps of City Hall. They encouraged people to create the type of society they would want to live in and leave for the next generation.

“Once you have the right of self-determination, I mean, we govern ourselves. We can show the assets of the city. We can show the properties of the city. We can show the economic development of the city, and we don’t want people to have to pay for housing. Then we can make that policy official, and no one has to pay for housing. And because we can show the assets of the city, all of the empty properties, we can give that to those in need,” stated Ramzu Yunus, an activist.

Organizers said the citizens of Jackson, who elect officials into office, hold the authority in implementing the type of change they want.