State Fair adds Ice Skating Rink

An indoor ice skating rink will be added to this year’s Mississippi State Fair.

“I am so glad to have an ice skating rink as an attraction for the first time in recent memory at the Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner Gipson. “This is a great opportunity for families and their children and grandchildren to cool off for a bit in between the many rides and attractions found along the Midway.”

A construction company out of Miami Florida will begin setting up the rink in late September.

The Magic Ice USA company will be in charge of constructing, managing, and operating the rink.

They will provide over 500 pairs of skates, and the admission fee will be $10.00 per person.

The Mississippi State Fair runs Wednesday, October 2, through Monday, October 14, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free of charge. Enjoy free admission weekdays 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the exception of October 14.